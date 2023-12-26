One dead, 24 wounded in strikes on pro-Iran sites in Iraq

At least one member of a pro-Iran faction was killed and 24 were wounded in strikes Tuesday on three sites in Iraq used by pro-Iranian forces, Iraqi security sources said.

An interior ministry official said the strikes targeted a Hashed al-Shaabi site in the central city of Hilla, capital of Babylon province. One person was killed and 20 wounded, while four others were wounded in a second strike in the southern province of Wassit.

Hours earlier the United States said its forces had conducted strikes on three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq in response to a series of attacks on US personnel.