At least 10 killed in Iraq roadside bomb attack

Middle East

Reuters
01 December, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 08:02 am

Related News

At least 10 killed in Iraq roadside bomb attack

The sources said the attack near the town of Amraniyah targeted relatives of a local MP and began with the detonation of two roadside bombs that destroyed a vehicle in which several people were travelling

Reuters
01 December, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 08:02 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 10 people were killed and 14 others wounded in an attack with roadside bombs and gunfire on a vehicle and rescuers in Iraq's eastern Diyala province on Thursday evening, two security sources said.

The sources said the attack near the town of Amraniyah targeted relatives of a local MP and began with the detonation of two roadside bombs that destroyed a vehicle in which several people were travelling. Locals who arrived to the scene to help were then targeted with sniper fire, the sources said.

They did not elaborate further on possible motives for the attack.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Security forces announced the imposition of a curfew in the area and the search was ongoing to detain those responsible on Thursday night.

World+Biz

Iraq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

2h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

2h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

‘Furniture export climate not the best it can be’

2h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Falling into brown

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

12h | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

13h | TBS Economy
How much aid has entered Gaza?

How much aid has entered Gaza?

15h | TBS World
The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

16h | TBS Economy