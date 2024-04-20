Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike, sources say

Reuters
20 April, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 09:18 am

One PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded, two sources at a hospital in the nearby city of Hilla said

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, an official security force, said its command post at Kalso military base about 50 km (30 miles) south of Baghdad was hit by a huge explosion late on Friday, and two security sources said it resulted from an air strike.

One PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded, two sources at a hospital in the nearby city of Hilla said.

US 'has not conducted air strikes in Iraq today': CENTCOM

"The blast has caused material damage and injuries," PMF said in a statement, adding that a team was investigating.

The two security sources said it was not known who was responsible for the air strike. A US official said there had been no US military activity in Iraq.

Israel carried out an attack on Iranian territory on Friday, sources said, days after Iran struck Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles.

The PMF started out as a grouping of armed factions, many close to Iran, that was later recognized as a formal security force by Iraqi authorities.

Factions within the PMF took part in months of rocket and drone attacks on US forces in Iraq amid Israel's Gaza campaign but halted attacks since early February.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

The location of Kalakendra, right next to a playing field with a welcoming open, ground-floor entrance, attracts many people who are just passing by. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

