Four children killed in Gaza as toll rises to 41: health ministry

Middle East

BSS/AFP
08 August, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 09:06 am

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS

Four more children were killed in Gaza on Sunday, the Palestinian territory's health ministry said, as days of intense fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel raged despite talks of a proposed truce.

Since an Israeli military operation targeting Islamic Jihad positions began on Friday, a total of 41 Palestinians "have been martyred, including 15 children and four women, and 311 have been injured" across the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave's ministry said.

Meanwhile, A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will come in force from 20:00 local time on Sunday, 7 August, Reuters said on Sunday, citing a Palestinian official.

It said earlier that Israel has accepted a proposal on establishing a ceasefire suggested by Egypt, which is acting as a mediatory.

Al-Hadath TV said earlier in the day that Egypt is in talks with the Israeli and Palestinian sides on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Jazeera TV, Egypt is expected to announce its call for a ceasefire at 17:00 local time. It also said, citing its sources that the ceasefire agreements will also provide for easing the economic blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The HAMAS radical Palestinian movement said earlier on Sunday that it completely supports the ceasefire and had spoken on this matter with the Islamic Jihad civilian leaders.

On Friday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched Operation Dawn against the Islamic Jihad Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip.

