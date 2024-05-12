Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Madrid

Europe

BSS/AFP
12 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 12:05 pm

Related News

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Madrid

Numbering around 4,000 according to the authorities, protesters held up banners and signs condemning a "genocide" in Gaza and lauding the "resistance" of the Palestinian people

BSS/AFP
12 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Students and employees of the University of Amsterdam take part in a march against the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and the University leadership after police broke up a student protest camp overnight, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Students and employees of the University of Amsterdam take part in a march against the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and the University leadership after police broke up a student protest camp overnight, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through Madrid on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza and a severing of ties between Spain and Israel.

Numbering around 4,000 according to the authorities, protesters held up banners and signs condemning a "genocide" in Gaza and lauding the "resistance" of the Palestinian people.

Palestinians have been "crammed" in southern Gaza and "now they are displaced again from one place to another while there are no more safe places", said 57-year-old Jaldia Abubakra, referring to Israeli evacuation orders in the city of Rafah.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Around 30 organisations called for the rally before the 76th anniversary of what Palestinians call the "Nakba" ("catastrophe"), when 760,000 people fled their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation.

Spanish students have set up peaceful sit-ins and camps at universities in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia in recent days, mirroring similar pro- Palestinian campus movements across the United States and Europe.

Earlier this week, Spanish universities expressed willingness to suspend ties with any Israeli educational institution that failed to express "a clear commitment to peace".

Spain is one of Israel's harshest critics in Europe and leading efforts to recognise a Palestinian state.

The Gaza war started with Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Militants also seized hostages, of whom Israel estimates 128 remain in Gaza, at least 36 of whom the military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,971 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

World+Biz

Madrid / Protests / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

2d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

4d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

36m | Videos
MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

1h | Videos
Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

3h | Videos
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

4h | Videos