Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
12 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 12:07 pm

Related News

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

BSS/AFP
12 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 12:07 pm
A house damaged in an Israeli strike lies in ruin, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 29, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
A house damaged in an Israeli strike lies in ruin, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 29, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Gaza's civil defence agency said Sunday that two doctors were killed in an Israeli air strike on the city of Deir al-Balah in a central area of the Palestinian territory.

"The bodies of Doctor Muhammad Nimr Qazaat and his son, Doctor Youssef, were recovered (as they were killed) because of an Israeli raid on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and they were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah," the agency said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / Palestine / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

2d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

4d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

37m | Videos
MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

1h | Videos
Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

3h | Videos
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

4h | Videos