Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 35,000

12 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 05:41 pm

The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours

12 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 05:41 pm
File Photo: Reuters

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday that at least 35,034 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,755 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October.

