Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 35,000
The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday that at least 35,034 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,755 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October.