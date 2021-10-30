Arab League concerned at 'rapid deterioration' of Lebanese-Gulf ties

Arab League concerned at &#039;rapid deterioration&#039; of Lebanese-Gulf ties

The Arab League said on Saturday it was concerned about a rapid deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations after critical comments from a Lebanese minister about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

In a statement quoting Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, it appealed to Gulf countries "to reflect on the measures proposed to be taken...in order to avoid further negative effects on the collapsing Lebanese economy".

"...Aboul Gheit expressed his deep concern and regret over the rapid deterioration in Lebanese-Gulf relations...," the statement said. It added he was confident Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati would act quickly to ease the crisis.

The statement came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours and banned all Lebanese imports in response to remarks by the Lebanese minister.

