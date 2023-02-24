Zelenskiy's message on Ukraine war anniversary: 'we will defeat everyone'

Europe

Reuters
24 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 01:21 pm

Related News

Zelenskiy's message on Ukraine war anniversary: 'we will defeat everyone'

Reuters
24 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 01:21 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an International Human Rights forum, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an International Human Rights forum, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Friday with a sombre message of defiance to his people, saying "we will defeat everyone".

In a video released to the media and titled "the year of invincibility", the 45-year-old sat at a desk and recalled how he addressed Ukrainians a year ago in a hurried statement, as Kyiv and the world reeled from Russia's act of war.

"A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds," he said in a 15-minute speech, as solemn music played in the background.

"...we are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on 24 February 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven't slept since."

Western military officials estimate casualties on both sides of the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two at more than 100,000 killed or wounded. Tens of thousands of civilians also died, while millions more have fled the threat of fighting.

"Almost everyone has at least one contact in their phone that will never pick up the phone again," Zelenskiy said. "He who will not respond to the SMS 'How are you?'.  These two simple words got a new meaning during the year of the war."

Ukrainian forces prevented a swift victory early in 2022, and the conflict, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", has become one of grinding trench warfare in the east and south.

With leaders of both countries showing no signs of backing down, the prospects of an end to the fighting any time soon look bleak.

Zelenskiy, who has been instrumental in garnering financial and military aid from around the world to sustain Ukrainian defences in the face of a much larger army, praised his people.

"We became one big army," he said. "We have become a team where someone finds, someone packs, someone brings, but everyone contributes."

He described 2022 as a year of resilience, courage, pain, and unity.

"Its main conclusion is that we have survived. We had not been defeated. And we will do everything to win this year!"

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

1h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

3h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

4h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

18h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

16h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

4h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat