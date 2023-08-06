Zelenskiy says Russian bomb hits blood transfusion center

Reuters
06 August, 2023
Last modified: 06 August, 2023

Zelenskiy described the strike as a "war crime"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a blood transfusion center in the town of Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv region late on Saturday.

"There are dead and wounded," he said on his Telegram channel. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Kupiansk is a railway hub fewer than 10 miles from the front.

Zelenskiy said rescue workers were extinguishing a fire at the scene and described the strike as a "war crime." He did not say how many people were killed or wounded.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in a full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

