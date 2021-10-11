UK police: no further action over Prince Andrew, Epstein allegations

Europe

Reuters
11 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

UK police: no further action over Prince Andrew, Epstein allegations

"As a matter of procedure MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action"

Reuters
11 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 06:01 pm
Britain&#039;s Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday&#039;s death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday's death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
  • Police rule out investigation after 3rd review
  • Source says Andrew is innocent, not surprised by decision
  • Prince accused of sex crimes in US lawsuit

British police said on Monday they would be taking no further action after conducting a review of evidence relating to sex crime allegations against Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, and the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

London's police chief, Cressida Dick, said in August that detectives would look at the allegations for a third time although they would not start an investigation, after Virginia Giuffre filed a US lawsuit accusing the prince of sexual assault, which he has always denied.

Cressida Dick had said at the time that "no one is above the law".

"As a matter of procedure MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action," the police said in a statement on Monday. "This review has concluded and we are taking no further action."

In her civil lawsuit, Giuffre, 38, has accused Andrew of forcing her to have sex when she was underage at the London home of Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre also said Andrew, 61, abused her at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

The British royal, the ninth in line to the throne, has always denied those allegations or having any relationship with Giuffre.

He was forced to step down from royal duties over his friendship with Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while being held on sex-trafficking charges.

"It comes as no surprise that the Met Police have confirmed that, having reviewed the sex assault claims against the duke for a third time, they are taking no further action," a source close to the prince said.

"Despite pressure from the media and claims of new evidence, the Met have concluded that the claims are not sufficient to warrant any further investigation. The duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so."

The Sunday Times had reported this week that London police had spoken to Giuffre regarding her allegations.

"The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein," the police said in their statement.

Last week, lawyers for Andrew, the queen's second son, were given permission to examine a confidential 2009 agreement between Epstein and Giuffre which they hope will absolve him from all liability in the case.

Top News / World+Biz

Prince Andrew / Jeffrey Epstein

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

3h | Videos
Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

3h | Videos
Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

1d | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case