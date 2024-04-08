Emily Maitlis talks up about 'Scoop'

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 09:34 am

Photo: Collected
British journalist Emily Maitlis has opened up about her Netflix drama 'Scoop,' based on her notorious interview with Prince Andrew. 

The film which went live three days ago, goes through the events before the Duke of York's downfall in the interview, played by Gillian Anderson.

Maitlis, in a conversation with Deadline, expressed her detachment from the creative process of the Netflix production, stating, "I've left them very much to do their own thing because I think the last thing they want is me peeking around the edges offering my [views]."

The interview saw Prince Andrew interrogated about his association with the convicted sex offender and notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged relationship with Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre has accused him of sexual assault when she was 17; however, Andrew has consistently refuted it.

Netflix's production comes with a disclaimer: "This film is based on real events – however certain elements have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes."
Maitlis has yet to watch the film but said that she would "get around to it at some stage."

Scoop on Netflix is adapted from the book 'Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews' by former Newsnight producer and booker Sam McAlister. 
 

Scoop / Prince Andrew

