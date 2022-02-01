Two German police officers fatally shot, suspects arrested

Two German police officers fatally shot, suspects arrested

Police detained another 32-year-old man and were investigating his involvement in the crime

A police officer works on a road near the site where two German police officers were fatally shot early January 31, 2022, during a routine traffic stop near Kusel, southwestern Germany, January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A police officer works on a road near the site where two German police officers were fatally shot early January 31, 2022, during a routine traffic stop near Kusel, southwestern Germany, January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Two German police officers were fatally shot early Monday morning during a routine traffic stop, police in southwestern Germany said.

Two men were later arrested in connection with the killings, police said.

One the suspects, a 38-year-old man, will be presented to court in the southwestern city of Kaiserslautern, police in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said in a statement, adding that the man had not given any information on the matter.

Police detained another 32-year-old man and were investigating his involvement in the crime, they added.

Both suspects are German citizens, Spiegel magazine reported, adding that one of the suspects was a trader of hunted game animals.

