Rohingya leader shot to death in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:04 am

A Rohingya leader was shot to death by miscreants at Ukhiya's Kutupalong-2 Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar around 9pm on Saturday (17 June).

The incident took place at 9:30pm at Kutupalong 2-East Rohingya Shelter Camp 9-D Block of Ukhia Upazila, Saiful Islam, inspector (investigation) of Ukhia police station confirmed to The Business Standard.

The deceased was identified as Noor Hossain, alias Bhutto, 42, a leader (Majhi).

"Noor Hossain was chatting with the locals in front of his living room when 10/12 masked miscreants fired more than a few shots at him," the inspector said.

He added that the miscreants fled before the police could arrive.

"Later, the shot victim Noor Hossain was taken to MSF Hospital in the Kutupalong area where the doctor on duty declared him dead," Saiful said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, according to him

The motive for the killing is yet to be ascertained, but police suspect that it could be a case of dominance expansion. "The police is conducting an operation to identify and arrest those involved," the inspector expressed.

Rohingya / shot / Bangladesh

Comments

