Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew

Europe

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:06 am

Related News

Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:06 am
The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 24, 2023, in this still image taken from video. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 24, 2023, in this still image taken from video. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

A Russian spacecraft on a mission to bring back to Earth a crew stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) has docked at the station, Russian space agency Roscosmos said early on Sunday.

The Soyuz MS-23, which lifted off from Baikonour space centre in Kazakhstan on Friday, is to bring back Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and US astronaut Francisco Rubio in September.

The three had been due to end their mission in March. They were left stuck in space after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking two months ago. The Soyuz MS-22 ship is now to be brought back unmanned next month.

"Today at 03:58 Moscow time (00:58 GMT), the Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft docked to the Poisk module of the International Space Station in automatic mode," Roscosmos said on the Telegram messaging platform.

The Poisk module is a docking module at the ISS.

Yuri Borisov, chief executive of Roscosmos, said that the next space walk of the Russian cosmonauts at the station will take place in April or May.

The Soyuz MS-23 ship carried 429 kilograms (946 lb) of additional cargo to the station, needed to extend the astronauts' mission, Russian agencies reported.

World+Biz

Russia / ISS / Soyuz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

25m | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

2h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

3h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

17h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

17h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

14h | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter