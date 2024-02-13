Russia preparing for military confrontation with West, says Estonia

Europe

Reuters
13 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Russia preparing for military confrontation with West, says Estonia

Reuters
13 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
FILE PHOTO: A warning sign is seen on a border with Russia near Meremae, Estonia November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A warning sign is seen on a border with Russia near Meremae, Estonia November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West within the next decade and could be deterred by a counter build-up of armed forces, Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service said on Tuesday.

A growing number of Western officials have warned of a military threat from Russia to countries along the eastern flank of NATO, calling for Europe to get prepared by rearming.

The chief of the intelligence service said the assessment was based on Russian plans to double the number of forces stationed along its border with NATO members Finland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Russia has chosen a path which is a long-term confrontation ... and the Kremlin is probably anticipating a possible conflict with NATO within the next decade or so," Kaupo Rosin told reporters at the release of Estonia's national security threats report.

A military attack by Russia is "highly unlikely" in the short term, he said, partly because Russia has to keep troops in Ukraine, and would remain unlikely if Russian buildup of forces was matched in Europe.

"If we are not prepared, the likelihood (of a military Russian attack) would be much higher than without any preparation," Rosin added.

Estonia and the other Baltic States have increased their military spending to over 2% of the value of their economies after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and NATO allies have raised their presence in those countries.

Germany plans to have 4,800 combat-ready troops in the region by 2027, in its first permanent foreign deployment since World War Two, and Rosin said NATO and its allies were moving in the right direction to counter the Russian threat.

Rosin does not expect a Russian breakthrough in Ukraine before its presidential election in March, as it would need to mobilise significantly more troops to achieve that goal.

Speaking about US presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments that he would not defend allies who don't spend enough on defence, Rosin said: "Such statements are never helpful".

Russia's ability to provide ammunition to its troops is continuing to outweigh Ukraine's, and unless Western support is sustained or increased, Ukraine is unlikely to be able to change the situation on the battlefield, he added.

Top News / World+Biz

Estonia / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

5h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

5h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

22h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unveiling of poetry book 'Namita' by poet Hayat Kamal

The unveiling of poetry book 'Namita' by poet Hayat Kamal

52m | Videos
Delivery riders plan Valentine's Day strike

Delivery riders plan Valentine's Day strike

1h | Videos
World class engine filters are manufacturing in Bogura

World class engine filters are manufacturing in Bogura

3h | Videos
Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

6h | Videos