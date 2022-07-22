Queen Elizabeth's jewels on show at Buckingham Palace for Platinum Jubilee

Europe

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 10:43 am

Related News

Queen Elizabeth's jewels on show at Buckingham Palace for Platinum Jubilee

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 10:43 am
A staff member of the Royal Collection Trust poses for a photograph next to a painting known as the Wattle Portrait and is part of, Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation exhibition at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A staff member of the Royal Collection Trust poses for a photograph next to a painting known as the Wattle Portrait and is part of, Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation exhibition at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Portrait pictures of a young Queen Elizabeth II taken at the beginning of her reign and the jewels she wore are going on display at Buckingham Palace from Friday.

Tiaras, earrings and necklaces form part of "The Queen's Accession" exhibition marking her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

Ninety-six-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning and currently the world's oldest monarch, became queen on 6 February 1952, on the death of her father King George VI.

The display is available to guests visiting the palace's State Rooms, which are open to the public for the first time in three years.

World+Biz

Queen Elizabeth II / Platinum Jubilee / Buckingham Palace

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

46m | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

46m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Stock markets in dire straits: Can investors turn elsewhere?

1h | Panorama
Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Top vegan restaurants for the Bangali palette

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

51m | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

51m | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

51m | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online