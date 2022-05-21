Protesters clash with police ahead of Davos meeting

Europe

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:17 am

Related News

Protesters clash with police ahead of Davos meeting

The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration is a regular occurrence in Switzerland's financial hub before the world's business and political elite gather around 120 km (70 miles) away

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:17 am
Protesters march past a UBS Bank branch during a demonstration against the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF), in Zurich, Switzerland May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Protesters march past a UBS Bank branch during a demonstration against the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF), in Zurich, Switzerland May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Dozens of anti-capitalist protesters clashed with police in Zurich on Friday ahead of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Alpine resort of Davos starting on Sunday.

The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration is a regular occurrence in Switzerland's financial hub before the world's business and political elite gather around 120 km (70 miles) away.

Police used pepper spray and rubberised pellets to break up the march through the downtown district.

"The WEF and Switzerland try to offer the powerful of this world a quiet hinterland where they can exchange views and showcase themselves undisturbed," one group had posted on its website, calling for people to attend the march.

"It is necessary to disturb the peace in their hinterland and act against the functioning of the capitalist system," it said.

World+Biz

Davos / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

3h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

4h | In Focus
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Steps necessary to ensure economic stability

9m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The right way to apply for jobs at int'l orgs

14m | Videos
Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

23h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally