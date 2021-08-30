Paris limits car speed to 30 km/hour in bid to boost safety, air quality

Europe

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 09:20 pm

Related News

Paris limits car speed to 30 km/hour in bid to boost safety, air quality

The city wants to encourage walking, cycling and use of public transport, deputy mayor David Belliard said

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Some traffic is seen from place de la Concorde in Paris on the first day of the second national lockdown as part of the Covid-19 measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Some traffic is seen from place de la Concorde in Paris on the first day of the second national lockdown as part of the Covid-19 measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French authorities hope the streets of Paris will be safer, quieter and less dirty from Monday as a new speed limit for drivers of 30 kph (19 mph) came into force.

The city wants to encourage walking, cycling and use of public transport, deputy mayor David Belliard said on franceinfo radio. The new speed limit should help reduce pollution, noise and the number of serious accidents, he said.

"This is not an anti-car measure," Belliard said.

The 30 kph limit already applies to about 60% of the Paris area but will now cover the entire city. However, a few major thoroughfares such as the Champs Elysees will be exempt, with the speed limit remaining at 50 kph.

"We want to limit (vehicles) to essential travel," Belliard said.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, who won a second six-year term in 2020, has built kilometres of new bike lanes, banned old diesel cars, and made the Seine quais car-free. She is also reducing parking space in the city in a bid to limit car traffic.

City hall has said police will be lenient in applying the new speed limit in the first weeks. Other French cities with a 30 kph speed limit include Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Toulouse.

World+Biz

Paris / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy