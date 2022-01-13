Ireland to give adopted people their records to end 'historic wrong'

Europe

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:22 am

Related News

Ireland to give adopted people their records to end 'historic wrong'

Many infants were also taken from mothers and sent overseas to be adopted, that report, the latest in a series that have laid bare some of the Church's worst abuses, found

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:22 am
A detail view of some of the victims names hanging from a tree at the Tuam graveyard where the bodies of 796 babies were uncovered at the site of a former Catholic Church-run Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, in Tuam, Ireland, January 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A detail view of some of the victims names hanging from a tree at the Tuam graveyard where the bodies of 796 babies were uncovered at the site of a former Catholic Church-run Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, in Tuam, Ireland, January 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Ireland will allow adopted people automatic access to their birth records for the first time under new laws the government hopes will end a "historic wrong", including for thousands sent for adoption in secret by Catholic institutions.

International laws say all children should be able to establish their identity but tens of thousands of adopted people in Ireland have no automatic right to their birth records or access to tracing services.

The legislation was published a year to the day since an inquiry found that thousands of infants died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring mostly run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to the 1990s.

Many infants were also taken from mothers and sent overseas to be adopted, that report, the latest in a series that have laid bare some of the Church's worst abuses, found.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said the new law, if enacted, would provide for the full and unredacted release of birth, early life and medical information to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of their parents' wishes.

"We know that a historic wrong has been done to adopted people. With this bill, we are restoring the information so many of us take for granted as part of our own, personal stories," O'Gorman said, seeking to end Ireland's "outlier status".

Successive governments had argued that a 1998 Supreme Court ruling prevented them from opening adoption files because it emphasised the mother's right to privacy. A 2019 bill to improve access to records was scrapped after opposition in parliament and from advocacy groups.  

Opposition parties broadly welcomed the new bill but criticised the fact that adopted people would still have to hold an "information session" with officials by phone where a parent has expressed a no-contact preference. An earlier version of the bill specified a mandatory meeting with a social worker.

Some campaigners also said the level of information the bill proposed was still insufficient and that the sources where the data can be collected from must be expanded to include all agencies and institutions.

Top News / World+Biz

ireland / adopt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

35m | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

50m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

22h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

14h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

17h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

19h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found