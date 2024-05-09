Ireland and Spain could recognise Palestinian state on 21 May: report

Reuters
09 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 01:47 pm

Spain and Ireland have long been champions of Palestinian rights. The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout out Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region

The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/ File Photo
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/ File Photo

Ireland, Spain and a number of other European Union member states are considering recognising a Palestinian state on 21 May, according to a report by Ireland's national broadcaster. 

RTE News on Wednesday evening said contacts between Dublin and Madrid, and between Slovenia and Malta, had intensified with a view to the countries jointly recognising Palestinian statehood.

According to the report, the countries have been waiting for a vote by the United Nations General Assembly on 10 May which could lead to the recognition of Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member.

In a joint statement on 22 March, Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia said they had agreed to take the first steps towards recognising a Palestinian state.

Spain and Ireland have long been champions of Palestinian rights. The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout out Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 U.N. member states have recognised Palestinian statehood.

Israel has said that the four countries' plan constituted a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.

