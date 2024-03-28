Ireland to intervene in South Africa genocide case against Israel

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
28 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 08:55 am

Related News

Ireland to intervene in South Africa genocide case against Israel

A final ruling in South Africa's ICJ case in The Hague could take years

Reuters
28 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Irish Tanaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheal Martin speaks to members of the media during the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo
Irish Tanaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheal Martin speaks to members of the media during the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

Ireland said on Wednesday it would intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel, in the strongest signal to date of Dublin's concern about Israeli operations in Gaza since Oct. 7.

Announcing the move, Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said that while it was for the World Court to decide whether genocide is being committed, he wanted to be clear that Hamas' 7 Oct attack and what is happening in Gaza now "represents the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale."

"The taking of hostages. The purposeful withholding of humanitarian assistance to civilians. The targeting of civilians and of civilian infrastructure. The indiscriminate use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The use of civilian objects for military purposes. The collective punishment of an entire population," Martin said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The list goes on. It has to stop. The view of the international community is clear. Enough is enough."

In January the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians, after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless. A final ruling in South Africa's ICJ case in The Hague could take years.

Martin did not say what form the intervention would take or outline any argument Ireland plans to advance, but added that the step was decided following legal and policy analysis and consultation with several partners including South Africa.

Martin's department said such third party interventions do not take a specific side in the dispute, but that the intervention would be an opportunity for Ireland to put forward its interpretation of one or more of the provisions of the Genocide Convention at issue in the case.

The Hamas-led attack killed 1,200 people and resulted in more than 250 being taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people, according to Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza.

Long a champion of Palestinian rights, Ireland last week joined Spain, Malta and Slovenia in taking the first steps toward recognising statehood declared by the Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.

Israel told the countries that their plan constituted a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the conflict between the neighbours.

 

World+Biz / Middle East / Europe

Israel-Hamas / Palestine / ireland / genocide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

2h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

3h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

50m | Videos
Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

15h | Videos
Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

16h | Videos
Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

17h | Videos