Spain, Ireland to recognise Palestinian state on 21 May, says EU's Borrell

Reuters
10 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 05:33 pm

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends a joint news conference in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

Spain, Ireland and other European Union member countries plan to recognise a Palestinian state on 21 May, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said late on Thursday ahead of an expected UN vote on Friday on a Palestinian bid to become a full member.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in March that Spain and Ireland, along with Slovenia and Malta, had agreed to take the first steps toward recognition of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, seeing a two-state solution as essential for lasting peace.

Asked on local Spanish radio station RNE if 21 May was when Spain, Ireland and other EU countries would recognize a Palestinian state, Borrell said yes, mentioning Slovenia as well.

"This is a symbolic act of a political nature. More than a state, it recognizes the will for that state to exist," he said, adding that Belgium and other countries would probably follow.

Previously, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares had said the decision on recognition had been made, although he did not give a date.

International calls for a ceasefire and permanent end to Palestinian-Israeli conflict have grown along with the death toll from Israel's offensive in Gaza to rout out Hamas after the militants' deadly cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has said plans for Palestinian recognition constitute a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.

On Friday the United Nations General Assembly is set to back a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognizing it as qualified to join and sending the application back to the UN Security Council to "reconsider the matter favorably."

Ireland's national broadcaster RTE said on Thursday that Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Malta had been waiting for the UN vote and were considering a joint recognition on 21 May.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There was no immediate comment on the date from the other countries.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said earlier this week his country would recognize Palestine's statehood by mid June.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 UN member states have recognized Palestinian statehood.

