Germany agrees 32 billion euro tax cuts to give economy 'big boost'

Europe

Reuters
29 August, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 09:44 pm

Related News

Germany agrees 32 billion euro tax cuts to give economy 'big boost'

Reuters
29 August, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 09:44 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement ahead of a closed cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg, near Gransee, Germany, August 29, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement ahead of a closed cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg, near Gransee, Germany, August 29, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Germany's coalition on Tuesday set aside weeks of squabbling to agree to a total of 32 billion euros ($34.63 billion) in corporate tax cuts over four years to boost the flagging economy.

A previous attempt to pass the "Growth Opportunities Law" earlier this month failed in what was widely seen as a sign the governing coalition of two socially-minded leftist parties and one economically liberal party was too unwieldy to govern.

"We'll discuss how to achieve a big boost," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the start of a two-day cabinet retreat at Schloss Meseberg, a baroque castle outside Berlin. "The German economy can do more."

The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, showing no sign of recovery from a winter recession and cementing its position as one of the world's weakest major economies.

According to the draft seen by Reuters, in its first year the stimulus package, modest in the context of a $4 trillion economy, will cause a tax revenue shortfall of 2.6 billion euros for the federal government, 2.5 billion euros for the states and 1.9 billion euros for the municipalities.

The law was championed by liberal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, but then stymied when Greens Family Minister Lisa Paus sought 12 billion euros for child support.

An agreement was reached on Tuesday when the two sides agreed to cut the planned Child Basic Insurance to just over two billion euros.

Lindner dismissed calls for the government to spend to help the economy grow again, saying spending would stoke inflation and corporate tax cuts would have a bigger impact.

Public dissatisfaction with the performance of the coalition is mounting. A poll by Forsa published on Tuesday found 61% of respondents were so annoyed by coalition squabbling that they no longer paid attention to policy.

The poll also found 63% thought Scholz was a weak leader, up from 51% in April.

A government source, asking not to be named, said it was no longer acceptable to focus political discussion on subsidies.

A government document seen by Reuters showed subsidies are set to almost double to 67.1 billion euros next year compared to 2021. Almost two thirds of those subsidies are designed to help finance the green transition to a lower carbon economy.

The new law gives incentives to companies to make climate friendly investments, provides tax incentives for research and allows companies to offset more losses against profits from other financial years.

World+Biz

Germany / Tax cuts / boost economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

3h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

15h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

16h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day