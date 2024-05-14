How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

Sports

Reuters
14 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 06:40 pm

Related News

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

Europe's largest economy is expected to grow around 0.3% this year, slower than other large industrialised countries. The following is an overview of how the tournament could give it a welcome boost.

Reuters
14 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

Germany will be hoping for sporting success as host of the 2024 Euros soccer championship kicking off in a month's time, but it will also be looking for a consumption boost from all the fans guzzling beer and staying in hotels and rented rooms.

Europe's largest economy is expected to grow around 0.3% this year, slower than other large industrialised countries. The following is an overview of how the tournament could give it a welcome boost.

There are 2.7 million tickets available for the four-week event from 14 June to 14 July. The hosting venues Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig and Stuttgart can expect a rush of domestic and foreign guests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"People are more active when it comes to travelling, for example going to major events and concerts by international stars," said Norbert Kunz, Managing Director of the German Tourism Association (DTV).

Breweries can also expect a boost.

"Large football events in the past have shown that more beer is drunk during the tournament than is normal in the summer weeks," said Holger Eichele of the German Brewers Association. 

During the 2006 World Cup, which Germany also hosted, beer sales rose around 5% before and during the tournament.

Commerzbank economists say the economy could stagnate in the second quarter - which includes the first half of the tournament - after growing by 0.2% from January to March.

Commerzbank economists say the economy could stagnate in the second quarter - which includes the first half of the tournament - after growing by 0.2% from January to March.

"A major sporting event can brighten the mood and improve the image of the host country," said the IW's Groemling, speaking about its allure at a time when foreign direct investment into the country has fallen.

Football

UEFA EURO 2024 / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

10h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

1h | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

3h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

5h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

7h | Videos