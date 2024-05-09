Scholz urges Germans to 'go vote' against attacks on politicians

Europe

BSS/AFP
09 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 12:51 pm

Related News

Scholz urges Germans to 'go vote' against attacks on politicians

Matthias Ecke, the head of the SPD's European election list in the Saxony region, was set upon last Friday by a group of youths as he put up election posters in the eastern city of Dresden

BSS/AFP
09 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 12:51 pm
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged voters to cast their ballots in defence of democracy, as postal voting for June's EU elections began amid a spat of attacks against politicians in Germany.

"Attacks on our democracy concern us all," Scholz said in a video podcast Thursday.

"That's why we can't stand idly by when our public officials, campaigners or volunteers are brutally attacked. When campaign posters for the European elections are destroyed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The answer that each of us can give is very simple -- go vote," he said.

Two politicians from Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) have been assaulted in the past week.

Matthias Ecke, the head of the SPD's European election list in the Saxony region, was set upon last Friday by a group of youths as he put up election posters in the eastern city of Dresden.

The four teenage attackers are thought to have links to the far-right group known as "Elblandrevolte", according to German media.

Former Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey was at a library on Tuesday afternoon when a man came up from behind her and hit her on the head and neck with a bag.

The increased frequency of attacks has sparked calls for tougher action against those who target politicians.

In his podcast, Scholz also took aim at Germany's far-right AfD party.

Without referring to the party by name, the chancellor hit out at those calling "for Germany to leave the European Union".

"Our united Europe is too precious to be left to those who want to destroy it."

The AfD, which wants to dismantle the EU in its current form, is among a crop of far-right parties across Europe expected to make gains at the June polls.

According to opinion polls, the anti-immigration party is set to win around 15 percent of the vote in Germany, tied in second place with the Greens after the conservative CDU-CSU alliance.

The AfD has been hit by several recent scandals in Germany, including allegations of suspicious links with Russia and China.

In the podcast, Scholz blasted those who "see (President Vladimir) Putin's Russia or (President) Xi Jinping's China as role models for Europe".

"What self-destructive madness!," he said.

World+Biz

Germany / Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

31m | Videos
Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

1h | Videos
Various initiatives to save wildlife

Various initiatives to save wildlife

2h | Videos
Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

3h | Videos