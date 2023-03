India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (on screen) addresses the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 2, 2023. OLIVIER DOULIERY/Pool via REUTERS

The Group of 20 (G20) is no longer an economic forum and has become a platform to discuss geopolitical issues, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Friday.

The Russia-Ukraine war has dominated two recent meetings of G20 foreign and finance ministers in India, the current president of the bloc.