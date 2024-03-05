EU Parliament, Council agree to ban products made with forced labour

Europe

Reuters
05 March, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 01:07 pm

Related News

EU Parliament, Council agree to ban products made with forced labour

The agreement clarifies the different responsibilities of the EU Commission and the member states in identifying the companies exploiting forced workers and banning their products

Reuters
05 March, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 01:07 pm
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium 20 September 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium 20 September 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Union Council and the European Parliament on Tuesday(5 March) reached a provisional agreement to ban the entry of products made with forced labour into the European single market.

The agreement clarifies the different responsibilities of the EU Commission and the member states in identifying the companies exploiting forced workers and banning their products. 

The deal intends to break these companies' business model, Pierre-Yves Dermagne, Belgium's Economy and Labour Minister said in a statement.     

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"With this regulation we want to make sure that there is no place for their products on our single market, whether they are manufactured in Europe or abroad," he said. Belgium currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

The bans would be enforced on goods made outside the EU by forced labour and on products manufactured in the EU with parts made abroad by forced labour.

The provisional agreement still needs to be formally approved by the European Parliament and the Council to be enforced.

 

Top News / World+Biz

European Union (EU) / Forced Labour / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

2h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

7m | Videos
India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

1h | Videos
The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

2h | Videos
What is Chini mosque made of?

What is Chini mosque made of?

5h | Videos