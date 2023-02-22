EU members fail to agree on new Russia sanctions, further talks on Thursday - sources

Europe

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:55 pm

EU members fail to agree on new Russia sanctions, further talks on Thursday - sources

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

EU countries failed on Wednesday to agree on new sanctions against Russia meant to be in place for the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, diplomatic sources in the bloc's hub Brussels said.

The proposed package includes trade curbs worth more than 10 billion euros, according to the bloc's chief executive, including a ban on EU imports of Russian rubber. It would also bar EU exports to Russia of tech equipment and spare parts Moscow might use on the battlefield.

The Brussels-based executive also wants the 27 EU countries to better track Russian assets on their soil as the bloc seeks ways to use them to help rebuild Ukraine from the war. Some countries, however, pushed back against the spectre of facing fines for failing to report, according to the sources.

"There are several issues outstanding, including on rubber and reporting obligations," said one of the sources, who all spoke under condition of anonymity due to the confidentiality of the negotiations among the bloc.

More talks among Brussels representatives of EU member countries were due on Thursday, said the sources.

"We remain confident that an agreement will be reached quickly tomorrow," said another EU diplomat, adding it would then be formally finalised on Friday.

