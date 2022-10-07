England's heatwaves see highest ever excess deaths among elderly

Europe

Reuters
07 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 04:52 pm

Related News

England's heatwaves see highest ever excess deaths among elderly

Reuters
07 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 04:52 pm
FILE PHOTO: A cyclist stops at a drinking water fountain in Hyde Park during a heatwave in London, Britain, August 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
FILE PHOTO: A cyclist stops at a drinking water fountain in Hyde Park during a heatwave in London, Britain, August 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

England saw the highest excess mortality figure from heatwaves this year since records began in 2004, health officials said on Friday, after a hot summer that saw temperatures rise to all-time highs.

England recorded 2,803 excess deaths among those aged 65 and over during summer heatwaves this year, possibly due to complications arising from extreme heat, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement. The figures exclude deaths from Covid-19.

"These estimates show clearly that high temperatures can lead to premature death for those who are vulnerable," UKHSA Chief Scientific Officer Isabel Oliver said.

"Prolonged periods of hot weather are a particular risk for elderly people, those with heart and lung conditions or people who are unable to keep themselves cool such as people with learning disabilities and Alzheimer's disease."

Britain recorded its highest ever temperature, of just above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in eastern England on 19 July.

The heatwave, which caused fires across large grass areas, destroyed property and pressured transport infrastructure, had been made at least 10 times more likely because of climate change, scientists said.

Around 1,000 excess deaths were recorded among those over 65 between 17-20 July, the UKHSA said, while the 8-17 August period recorded an estimated 1,458 excess deaths.

Statisticians use "excess deaths" — a term that became more commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic — to describe the number of fatalities in excess of normally observed mortality numbers for a particular time of year.

Despite peaks in mortality during heatwaves, the majority of days in the winter usually show a higher number of deaths than in the summer, ONS Head of Mortality Analysis Sarah Caul said.

Top News / World+Biz

England / Heatwave / die

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

4h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

5h | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

7h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

7h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

4h | Videos
Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

4h | Videos
The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO