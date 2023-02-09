Is Elon Musk's SpaceX stopping Ukrainian army from Starlink use?

Europe

Hindustan Times
09 February, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 11:35 am

Related News

Is Elon Musk's SpaceX stopping Ukrainian army from Starlink use?

Hindustan Times
09 February, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 11:35 am
Starlink logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Ukrainian flag in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Starlink logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Ukrainian flag in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

SpaceX has taken steps to prevent Ukraine's military from using the Starlink satellite internet service for controlling drones, SpaceX's president said as per news agency Reuters. SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service has provided Ukraine's army with broadband communications amid Russian invasion but the company's president said that the service was "never never meant to be weaponized."

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said, "Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement."

Referring to reports suggestion use of Starlink services to control drones by the Ukrainian military, the company's president said, "There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that. There are things that we can do, and have done."

Using Starlink with drones went beyond the scope of the agreement with the Ukrainian government, Gwynne Shotwell said, adding that the contract was intended for humanitarian purposes.

"We know the military is using them for comms, and that's ok. But our intent was never to have them use it for offensive purposes," Gwynne Shotwell said.

"We didn't think about it. I didn't think about it. Our starlink team may have, I don't know. But we learned pretty quickly," she added while talking about Starlink's use for offensive purposes in Ukraine.

On Starlink's outages in Ukraine last year, she said, "I don't want to answer it because I'm not sure I know the answer."

SpaceX's Starlink terminals in Ukraine have helped the country's military while Russia has attempted to jam Starlink signals though SpaceX countered by hardening the service's software, company's chief executive Elon Musk said earlier.

Top News / World+Biz

Starlink / Elon Muk / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

45m | Wheels
Subhash Chandra Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

No conflicts, no frills: How ABC Ltd remained united for 3 generations and expanded its businesses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

10m | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

10m | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

15m | TBS SPORTS
Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

15m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times