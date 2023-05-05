Eight killed in Serbian village shooting, police launch manhunt

Europe

Reuters
05 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 08:52 am

Related News

Eight killed in Serbian village shooting, police launch manhunt

Reuters
05 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 08:52 am
A member of security forces operates in a checkpoint during the aftermath of a shooting, in Dubona, Serbia, May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A member of security forces operates in a checkpoint during the aftermath of a shooting, in Dubona, Serbia, May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Eight people were killed and at least 10 were wounded in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, 42 km (26 miles) south of Belgrade, local media reported, with police launching a manhunt for the shooter and setting up roadblocks.

In remarks carried by the Serbian news portal Telegraf, the Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described the shooting as a "terrorist act", without providing further detail.

Serbian police launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old suspect identified only as UB who fired at people, apparently at random, with an assault rifle.

Near the village of Dubona, not far from Mladenovac, a Reuters witness saw heavily armed police establishing a checkpoint and searching incoming traffic.

The latest shooting comes less than 48 hours after a 13-year old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school in Belgrade before turning himself in.

Top News / World+Biz

Serbia / Mass shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

31m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

21h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

1d | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

15h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

17h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

20h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022