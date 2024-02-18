Man shoots dead 12 relatives in Iran

Middle East

BSS/AFP
18 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 02:53 pm

Related News

Man shoots dead 12 relatives in Iran

Mass shoootings are rare in Iran, where people are only allowed to possess hunting rifles

BSS/AFP
18 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 02:53 pm
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

A man killed 12 of his relatives in a rare mass shooting in southern Iran, state media reported Saturday.

"A 30-year-old man, motivated by a family dispute, killed 12 members of his family including has father and brother with a Kalashnikov weapon near the town of Faryab," in Kerman province, the provincial chief justice Ebrahim Hamidi was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

The man was killed during a shootout with security forces trying to capture him, the agency added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mass shoootings are rare in Iran, where people are only allowed to possess hunting rifles .

In January, an army conscript opened fire inside a military base in the same province, killing at least five other soldiers before fleeing.

World+Biz

Iran / Mass shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

6h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

29m | Videos
Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

2h | Videos
Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

2h | Videos
Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe

Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe

1h | Videos