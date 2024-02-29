Eight EU countries call for sanctions on Russian judiciary over Navalny's death

Europe

Reuters
29 February, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 08:40 am

Related News

Eight EU countries call for sanctions on Russian judiciary over Navalny's death

The letter, sent to the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, was signed by the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania Latvia, Poland, Sweden and Romania

Reuters
29 February, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 08:40 am
Flag of the European Union/Collected
Flag of the European Union/Collected

Eight European Union countries called on Wednesday for sanctions on Russia's prosecutors, courts and penitentiary officials over the death earlier this month of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

The letter, sent to the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, was signed by the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania Latvia, Poland, Sweden and Romania.

But officials said it was also supported by the Netherlands, France, Ireland and Denmark, bringing total support to 12 countries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Mr Navalny's death is yet another sign of the accelerating and systematic repression in Russia. This calls for collective action," the foreign ministers' letter said.

"We believe there is a strong case for a separate Russia-specific sanctions regime designed to address the situation in the country," the letter said.

"The new regime would provide a solid legal basis to list individuals from Russia's repressive state apparatus, including those involved in politically motivated rulings against members of the civil society and the democratic opposition and their subsequent detention, such as those responsible within the judicial chain (prosecutors, courts penitentiary)," it said.

Navalny, 47, died on 16 Feb in an Arctic penal colony where he was serving a lengthy jail sentence. His wife and supporters have accused President Vladimir Putin of causing his death, an accusation the Kremlin denies. His death sentence says he died of natural causes, according to his supporters.

World+Biz

Alexei Navalny / Russia / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

26m | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

4h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

1h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

16h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

4h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

15h | Videos