Britain says monkeypox shot offers strong 78% protection

Europe

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Britain says monkeypox shot offers strong 78% protection

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:14 pm
FILE PHOTO: Test tubes labelled &quot;Monkeypox virus positive and negative&quot; are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A single dose of the monkeypox vaccine provides 78% protection against the virus, according to data from England released on Tuesday that health officials said was the strongest evidence yet of its effectiveness.

Monkeypox cases have remained low but the World Health Organisation continues to classify the disease as a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

The new analysis reviewed data for the Bavarian Nordic vaccine in England between 4 July to 3 November, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The single shot provides 78% protection 14 days after being vaccinated, while a second dose is expected to offer even greater and longer lasting protection, the UKHSA added.

More than 55,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered so far, the agency said.

Monkeypox, a relatively mild viral illness that is endemic in several countries in western and central Africa, exploded around the world earlier this year.

There have since been more than 80,000 cases worldwide, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

World+Biz

monkeypox / Vaccine / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

10h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

1h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

1h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering