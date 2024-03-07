Any war is tragedy: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Any war and any hostilities are a tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, referring to the large number of flashpoints in the world.

"Yes, indeed, the situation is difficult, there are many problems and many flashpoints," the head of state said during the meeting with the World Youth Festival participants.

"Here, we have a conflict with our neighbors nearby. Hostilities are underway. Could it be more problematic?" Putin continued. "This is always a tragedy when people fight each other. People die, after all, they get injured and so on," he added.