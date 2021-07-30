HK police arrest man for booing China anthem during Olympics broadcast

China

Reuters
30 July, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 07:02 pm

Related News

HK police arrest man for booing China anthem during Olympics broadcast

Police said they fielded complaints that some people booed during the award ceremony when China's national anthem was played

Reuters
30 July, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 07:02 pm
Buildings are seen above Hong Kong and Chinese flags, as pro-China supporters celebration after China&#039;s parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Buildings are seen above Hong Kong and Chinese flags, as pro-China supporters celebration after China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Hong Kong police said on Friday they had arrested a 40-year-old man for booing China's national anthem in a shopping mall broadcasting live the city's first Olympic gold medal win in 25 years earlier this week.

More than 100 people gathered briefly on Monday night in a mall to watch on a wide screen Cheung Ka Long claiming the Olympic men's individual fencing title. 

Police said they fielded complaints that some people booed during the award ceremony when China's national anthem was played. Some shouted "We are Hong Kong," and clapped, according to video clips seen by Reuters.

In a statement posted online, police said the arrested person had held a Hong Kong British colonial flag, booed and chanted slogans with others at the time.

Police said his alleged aim was to "incite hatred and politicize sports", and that his conduct, taken as a whole, may have insulted the national anthem. The man identified himself as a journalist, police added.

"The police have launched an investigation into the incident and will collect relevant evidence," police earlier told Reuters.

Hong Kong passed a law in June 2020 that criminalised disrespect of China's national anthem. Anyone found guilty of misusing or insulting the anthem could be jailed for up to three years and fined.

Tensions in Hong Kong towards China peaked in 2019 with mass, pro-democracy protests against Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

Beijing later imposed a sweeping national security law that critics say has seriously undermined the former British colony's autonomy and freedoms, including the right to protest.

Monday's shopping mall broadcast was a rare occasion for Hong Kong people to gather, with groups limited to a handful of people since early 2020 because of the coronavirus.

Since the law took effect, most prominent pro-democracy politicians and activists have been charged, with some jailed. Others have into self-exile.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law was vital to restore stability and deny such prosecutions are politically motivated.

World+Biz

hong kong / police / arrest / boo / Olympic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank