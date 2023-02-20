China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine – Kommersant

China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

"The main purpose of his trip is to increase the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," Kommersant said.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the United States of violating international norms with "hysterical" behaviour.

Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

Wang also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

China's Xi Jinping will deliver a "peace speech" on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, Italy's foreign minister said on Friday.