China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine – Kommersant

China

Reuters
20 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 02:46 pm

Related News

China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine – Kommersant

Reuters
20 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 02:46 pm
China&#039;s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

"The main purpose of his trip is to increase the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," Kommersant said.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the United States of violating international norms with "hysterical" behaviour.

Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

Wang also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

China's Xi Jinping will deliver a "peace speech" on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, Italy's foreign minister said on Friday.

World+Biz

China-Russia / China-Russia relations / Ukraine settlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

4h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

6h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

21h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits