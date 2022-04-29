China's forex market turnover rises in March

China's forex market turnover rises in March

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows the sunrise scenery of the Yangpu international container port at Yangpu economic development zone in south China&#039;s Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows the sunrise scenery of the Yangpu international container port at Yangpu economic development zone in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

China's foreign exchange (forex) market saw a turnover of 22.2 trillion yuan (about 3.5 trillion U.S. dollars) in March, up from 16.02 trillion yuan in February, official data showed Friday.

Specifically, the turnover of forex transactions between banks and their clients totaled 3.83 trillion yuan, while that of interbank forex transactions stood at 18.37 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In the first three months of the year, the country's forex market turnover totaled 57.67 trillion yuan, the data showed.

