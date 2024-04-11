China's weak consumer, producer prices point to more stimulus

Global Economy

Reuters
11 April, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 11:18 am

Related News

China's weak consumer, producer prices point to more stimulus

Reuters
11 April, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 11:18 am
China’s economic policies in the post-pandemic situation have boosted its GDP and production of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises grew rapidly. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s economic policies in the post-pandemic situation have boosted its GDP and production of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises grew rapidly. Photo: Bloomberg

China's consumer inflation cooled more than expected in March, while producer price deflation persisted, maintaining pressure on policymakers to launch more stimulus as demand remains weak.

Worrying deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy appear to be slowly easing, though a protracted property crisis is still weighing heavily on consumer and business confidence.

Consumer prices rose by a muted 0.1% in March from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Thursday, versus a 0.7% rise in February which was the first gain in six months and a 0.4% rise in a Reuters poll.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Data over the January-February period and factory surveys for March had been a relief for Chinese officials seeking to spur a feeble post-COVID recovery, but economists warned of Lunar New Year distortions.

"Seasonal effects definitely played a role - food prices rose sharply during the Chinese New Year in February and subsequently came back down," said Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"More broadly, the overcapacity issue is passing into prices in a way that will thwart the People's Bank of China's efforts to reflate the economy," Xu added. "Vehicle prices fell an annual 4.6%, which could suggest manufacturers are introducing deeper price cuts in the distribution and sales process."

Factory-gate prices fell 2.8% in March from a year earlier, with the producer price index (PPI) widening a 2.7% slide from the previous month and extending a year-and-a-half long stretch of declines. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI fell 0.1%.

"Although consumer prices are no longer falling, rapid investment in manufacturing capacity is still weighing on factory-gate prices," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

In recent months China has rolled out a raft of incentives to spur household spending including easier car loan rules, but consumers remain cautious about big-ticket purchases amid worries about the sputtering economy and the weak job market.

Earlier this month, China's central bank vowed to strengthen efforts to expand domestic demand and boost confidence.

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, in March was at 0.6% from a year earlier, slower than 1.2% in February. The CPI fell 1.0% month-on-month, cooling from a 1% gain in February and worse than a 0.5% drop forecast by economists.

"Interestingly, CPI inflation surprised on the upside in the U.S. and downside in China," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"This indicates the monetary policy stances in these two countries may continue to diverge as well, hence the gap of interest rates in these two countries will likely persist," he added.

Top News / World+Biz / China

China / China Economy / China Economic Slowdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

1d | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

2h | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

2d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

2d | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

16h | Videos