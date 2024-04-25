China stands by economic data, says defence spending 'transparent'

China

Reuters
25 April, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:02 pm

Related News

China stands by economic data, says defence spending 'transparent'

Reuters
25 April, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:02 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

China defended the veracity of its economic numbers and asserted its military spending was "transparent and reasonable", while dismissing as "typical double standards" comments made this week by the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

In March, China said it would boost defence spending by 7.2% this year, with an allocation of 1.55 trillion yuan ($214 billion), slightly outpacing last year's increase and swifter than the government's modest economic growth forecast.

In his remarks on Tuesday, US Admiral John Aquilino said China's economy had been battered by turmoil in the real estate sector and its official growth rates were "not real".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He flagged the defence spending hike as cause for concern, given the "failing" economy.

Responding to a request for comment on Aquilino's remarks, the foreign ministry told Reuters, "The release of China's economic data has always been open and transparent, and is highly recognised by society."

It added that authoritative international financial bodies, such as the Asian Development Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had raised their expectations for growth this year after China's first-quarter economic data, signalling confidence.

"China's defence spending is open, transparent and reasonable," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

China actively participates in the United Nations military expenditure transparency system and submits timely reports on military expenditures, it added.

Higher defence spending is needed to tackle security challenges and safeguard China's legitimate interests, as well as better fulfilling the international responsibilities and obligations of a great power, the ministry said.

It compared China's spending with the United States' rank as the top military spender globally, accusing the United States of having double standards when it comes to military expenditure.

Top News / World+Biz

China / Chinese Economy / China Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

33m | Videos
'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

1h | Videos
Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

15h | Videos
Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

17h | Videos