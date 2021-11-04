China actively promotes global anti-pandemic cooperation: Xi Jinping

An employee works on the production line of CanSino Biologics Inc's single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Tianjin, China April 25, 2021. Picture taken April 25, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

China has actively promoted global cooperation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video, reports the Xinhua.

Since the pandemic outbreak, China has provided the international community with about 350 billion face masks, more than 4 billion protective garments, 6 billion test reagents and 1.6 billion doses of vaccines, Xi said.

The country supports the waiving of Covid-19 vaccine intellectual property rights for developing countries, the Chinese president said, adding that China has fulfilled its promises and shouldered responsibilities with actions.