South Korea hopes new speed train links will help boost birthrate

Asia

Reuters
31 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 02:26 pm

Related News

South Korea hopes new speed train links will help boost birthrate

South Korea has the world's lowest fertility rate, and its youth have often cited long commutes and cramped, expensive housing in greater Seoul, home to about half the population, as the main reasons for not getting married and starting a family

Reuters
31 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 02:26 pm
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers remarks during an opening ceremony of GTX-A in Seoul, South Korea, March 29, 2024. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers remarks during an opening ceremony of GTX-A in Seoul, South Korea, March 29, 2024. Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korea is launching a high-speed train service that will reduce the travel time between central Seoul and its outskirts, a project officials hope will encourage more youth to consider homes outside the city, and start having babies.

South Korea has the world's lowest fertility rate, and its youth have often cited long commutes and cramped, expensive housing in greater Seoul, home to about half the population, as the main reasons for not getting married and starting a family.

The birth rate in Seoul is even lower than the national average, and the government has tried to boost the number of newborns through subsidies, with little success.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Officials are now pinning their hopes on the Great Train eXpress (GTX), a 134 trillion won ($99.5 billion) underground speedtrain project that, by 2035, will provide six lines linking Seoul to several outlying areas.

On Friday, President Yoon Suk Yeol inaugurated a section of the first line, which will cut the commute time from Suseo in capital to the satellite city of Dongtan to 19 minutes from 80 minutes now on a bus.

The shorter commute "will enable people to spend more time with their family in the mornings and evenings," he added.

The line is due to go into service on Saturday, and once fully operational, the GTX will be one of the fastest underground systems in the world, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 180 km per hour (112 mph), officials said.

Owning a home in South Korea is costly, with median prices hitting a peak in June 2021 after rising 45% over five years. Seoul is particularly expensive, offering some of the worst value for money per square foot of any advanced economy, analysts say.

Land Minister Park Sang-woo told Reuters the GTX would allow young people to consider homes far away from the capital without having to spend hours commuting. The time they get back can go towards their families, he added.

"With two-hour commute on the way home, for example, how can anyone make time for babies? The idea is to give people more leisure time after work," he said.

Some analysts, however, said the GTX could contribute to the decline of rural South Korea, by sucking more people into the already overcrowded capital.

"To revive regional towns facing extinction, the most important thing is to equip other areas with a similar kind of public infrastructure too," said Kim Jin-yoo, professor of Urban Planning & Transportation Engineering at Kyonggi University.

World+Biz

south korea / Birthrate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

7h | Panorama
There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

1d | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

2d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

29m | Videos
Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

1h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Suslick

Delicious Chicken Suslick

2h | Videos
Caution about Cryptocurrencies

Caution about Cryptocurrencies

3h | Videos