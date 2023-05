(File photo) The convoy was composed of civilians, drivers and traders Photograph:( AFP )

Thirty-three civilians were killed in an attack in western Burkina Faso, the governor of the Boucle du Mouhoun region announced on Saturday.

"On the evening of Thursday, 11 May at around 5:00 pm (1700 GMT), the village of Youlou in the department of Cheriba, Mouhoun province suffered a cowardly and barbaric terrorist attack," Babo Pierre Bassinga said in a statement that said 33 civilians had died.