Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso

Africa

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 09:16 am

Related News

Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 09:16 am
(File photo) The convoy was composed of civilians, drivers and traders Photograph:( AFP )
(File photo) The convoy was composed of civilians, drivers and traders Photograph:( AFP )

Unknown assailants killed 44 people in two attacks in northern Burkina Faso overnight on Thursday, authorities said.

The raids occurred in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in the Sahel region of the West African country, an area overrun by Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have carried out repeated attacks for years.

It is not clear which group carried out Thursday's attacks. Authorities on Saturday blamed "armed terrorist groups".

More than 2 million people are displaced and thousands have been killed by the violence in Burkina Faso, one of the world's poorest countries.

The unrest triggered two coups last year by the military, which has vowed to retake control of the country but has failed to stem the bloodshed.

Unrest in the region began in Mali in 2012, when Islamists hijacked a Tuareg separatist uprising. The violence has since spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger and threatens to destabilise coastal countries further afield.

World+Biz

Burkina Faso

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Rooh Afza: A herbal drink that survived a partition, war, lawsuit and many haters

50m | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

20h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

20h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

13h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

17h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

19h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

21h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula