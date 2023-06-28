Burkina Faso's army: 34 killed in ambush in Central-North region

Africa

Reuters
28 June, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 09:59 am

Burkina Faso's army: 34 killed in ambush in Central-North region

Reuters
28 June, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 09:59 am
People show their support for the military after they deposed President Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 24, 2022. REUTERS
People show their support for the military after they deposed President Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 24, 2022. REUTERS

Unidentified assailants on Monday killed 31 soldiers and three members of the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP) in an ambush on a supply convoy in the Bam province in the country's Central-North region, Burkina Faso's army said.

Burkina Faso has been battling Islamist militants active in northern regions, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, since 2015.

The fighting was particularly fierce and resulted in heavy casualties, the army said, adding that around 20 injured were evacuated to health facilities.

It added that more than 40 assailants were killed.

Burkina Faso

