FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The grain deal can still be renewed, a source in the UN World Food Programme (WFP) told TASS.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended earlier until 17 July. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned that the deal would not be extended if the Russian package of Istanbul agreements, which stipulates in particular the cancellation of restrictions against Russian agricultural exports, does not start working.

"The topic [of grain deal extension - TASS] was proactively discussed" on the sidelines of the recently ended meeting of the WFP Executive Board, the source said. "This topic was turned into the media lever of pressure," he added. The source also noted the special role of Turkey in the grain deal negotiating process, which is "receiving the greatest benefit from it."