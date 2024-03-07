World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer

07 March, 2024, 09:30 am
07 March, 2024, 09:30 am

The World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UN children's agency UNICEF said in a joint statement that the funding would go towards expanding access to vaccination, screening and treatment worldwide

A girl reacts after receiving the HPV vaccine during the first phase of a country-wide HPV Vaccination Campaign targeting school-age girls between 9 and 14 years old, in Lagos State, Nigeria, November 3, 2023 in this picture obtained by Reuters on March 6, 2024. Gates Archive/Nyancho NwaNri/Handout via REUTERS
A girl reacts after receiving the HPV vaccine during the first phase of a country-wide HPV Vaccination Campaign targeting school-age girls between 9 and 14 years old, in Lagos State, Nigeria, November 3, 2023 in this picture obtained by Reuters on March 6, 2024. Gates Archive/Nyancho NwaNri/Handout via REUTERS

Global health donors pledged nearly $600 million towards eliminating cervical cancer on Tuesday, at the first global forum dedicated to fighting the disease.

The World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UN children's agency UNICEF said in a joint statement that the funding would go towards expanding access to vaccination, screening and treatment worldwide.

A woman dies of cervical cancer roughly every two minutes, around 90% of them in low and middle-income countries, the partners said, where access to preventative vaccines as well as screening and treatment can be very limited.

That contrasts with many high-income countries that introduced the vaccine in the 2000s. The shot protects against the human papillomavirus virus (HPV), the cause of most cervical cancers worldwide.

"We have the knowledge and the tools to make cervical cancer history," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Director-General, but the programmes are "still not reaching the scale required".

The Global Cervical Cancer Elimination forum, held in Cartagena, Colombia, presented the opportunity to change this, he said, as governments and global health partners committed to work together on ending the disease.

The WHO has already endorsed countries switching from a two or three-dose vaccination strategy to one-dose, to protect more girls. Countries at the forum like the Democratic Republic of Congo said they would start introducing the shot as soon as possible.

The World Bank will commit $400 million over three years, with $180 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and $10 million from UNICEF.

