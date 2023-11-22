We still live in a male-dominated culture: UN Chief

UNB
22 November, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 03:00 pm

We still live in a male-dominated culture: UN Chief

Guterres said violence against women is a horrific violation of human rights, a public health crisis, and a major obstacle to sustainable development

UNB
22 November, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 03:00 pm
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, US, April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, US, April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called upon all to stand with women activists and promote women's leadership at every stage of decision-making.

"Together, let us stand up and speak out. Let's build a world that refuses to tolerate violence against women anywhere, in any form, once and for all," he said in a message marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women that falls on 25 November.

Guterres said violence against women is a horrific violation of human rights, a public health crisis, and a major obstacle to sustainable development.

"It is persistent, widespread – and worsening. From sexual harassment and abuse to femicide – the violence takes many forms," he said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

But all are rooted in structural injustice, cemented by millennia of patriarchy.

"We still live in a male-dominated culture that leaves women vulnerable by denying them equality in dignity and rights," Guterres said.

"We all pay the price: our societies are less peaceful, our economies less prosperous, our world less just. But a different world is possible," said the UN chief.

This year's theme of the UNiTE campaign – "Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls" – calls on all to take action.

"Ramp up investments in prevention and support for women's rights organisations. Listen to survivors and end impunity for perpetrators everywhere," the UN chief said.

