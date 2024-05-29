Global unemployment to slightly fall in 2024: UN labour body

World+Biz

Reuters
29 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 08:01 pm

Job seekers attend a job fair organised by the employment department of the Delhi state government in New Delhi, India, January 21, 2019. Picture taken January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Job seekers attend a job fair organised by the employment department of the Delhi state government in New Delhi, India, January 21, 2019. Picture taken January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The global unemployment rate is expected to fall slightly to 4.9% this year from 5.0% in 2023, even as inequalities in labour markets persist, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.

The revision is mainly due to lower-than-expected unemployment rates in China, India, and high-income countries reported so far this year, the agency said.

The downward trend for joblessness is expected to flatten in 2025, with unemployment remaining at 4.9%, the report said.

Global economic growth has been slightly more robust than expected in the first months of 2024, particularly in the United States, while inflation has been decreasing, giving a breather to household incomes.

The International Monetary Fund in April raised its 2024 forecasts for global growth to 3.2% from the 3.1% estimated in January, largely due to an improvement in the U.S. outlook.

"This stabilisation in the macroeconomic environment is translating into a relatively stable labour market outlook," the ILO said.

However, in the medium term the situation remains uncertain due to the monetary and fiscal policy adjustments expected globally with restrictive macroeconomic policies having a delayed effect on the labour market, it added.

